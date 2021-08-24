This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
