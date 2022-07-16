Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Wytheville folks should be prepare…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or r…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It …
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds…