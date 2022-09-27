Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
