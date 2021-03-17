Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
