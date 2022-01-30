Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.