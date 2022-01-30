Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
