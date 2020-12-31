Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.