Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.