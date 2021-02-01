Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.