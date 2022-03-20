 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

