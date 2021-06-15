Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
