Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 3:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.