Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
