For the drive home in Wytheville: Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brin…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wy…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings …
For the drive home in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening in Wytheville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high t…