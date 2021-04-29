 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

