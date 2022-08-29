Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.