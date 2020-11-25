 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 52-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics