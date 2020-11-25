Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 52-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.