It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.