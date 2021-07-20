Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.