Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
