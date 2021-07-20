 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics