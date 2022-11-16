Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
