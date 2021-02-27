Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
