Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
