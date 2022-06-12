Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.