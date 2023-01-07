 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

