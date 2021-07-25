This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
