For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
