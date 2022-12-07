Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.