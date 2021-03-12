 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

