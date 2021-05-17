 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics