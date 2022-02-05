For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
