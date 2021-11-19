Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.