Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

