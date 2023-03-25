Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new study on "Allergy Capitals" from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks …
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…