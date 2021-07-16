Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.