Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.