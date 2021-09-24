Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.