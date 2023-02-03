It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
