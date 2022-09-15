Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.