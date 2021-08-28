The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
