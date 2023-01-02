 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.