Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
