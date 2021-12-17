 Skip to main content
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

