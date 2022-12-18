For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect per…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today…
This evening in Wytheville: Mainly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degr…