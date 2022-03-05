For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
