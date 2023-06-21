Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.