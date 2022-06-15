Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Thursday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.