Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. W…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is foreca…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
This evening in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tod…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…