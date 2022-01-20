Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
