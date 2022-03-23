Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
