Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
