Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph.