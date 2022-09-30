Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
